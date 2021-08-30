The dignified transfer of the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan took place over the weekend. Joe Biden, the president and the man some call responsible for the 13 service members being killed, was there. Though reports are he had somewhere else to be . Afterward, Biden met with the families of our fallen heroes. Not all of the meetings went well .

Jiennah McCollum is the pregnant widow of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum and made the trip with McCollum’s father and his sister Roice. McCollum’s mother Kathy was not there. Unclear is whether her absence had anything to do with her calling Joe Biden “dementia-ridden.”

Rylee and her father did not want to meet with the man they hold responsible for Lance Corporal McCollum never meeting his soon-to-be first child. Jiennah agreed to talk to Biden. It sounds like she regrets doing so. Only Jiennah, who is expecting the couple’s child next month, stayed. But she left disappointed, Roice said. The president brought up his son, Beau, according to her account, describing his son’s military service and subsequent death from cancer. It struck the family as scripted and shallow, a conversation that lasted only a couple of minutes in […]