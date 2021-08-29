Kathy McCollum, mother of 20-year old slain Marine Rylee McCollum, called in anguished to a radio station and unloaded on President Biden for his disastrous decisions on Afghanistan.

The mother, clearly distraught, did not hold back on her criticism of the Commander-in-Chief. You can listen to her heartrending message below. “My son was one of the Marines that died yesterday,” McCollum said. “I had to listen to that [expletive]… sorry, I’m on the radio.”

“My son was one of the Marines that died yesterday,” she started over. “Twenty years and six months old. Getting ready to come home from freaking Jordan to be with his wife. To watch the birth of his son.”

“And that feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die,” she said. “I woke up at 4 o’clock this morning to Marines at my door telling me my son was dead.”

McCollum then lamented having to listen to “diplomatic crap with Taliban terrorists” who “just blew up my son” and the Biden administration not saying anything, such as “oh my God, I’m so sorry for failing.”

“So, my son is gone,” she continued. “And I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election or who voted […]