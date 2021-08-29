Prior to the deadly suicide bombings in Kabul on August 26, Security Alert from the Department of State (DOS) stopped all Americans in Kabul from making their way to the airport and encouraged those already at the airport gates to go away. Unfortunately, the State Department has not been as helpful as it might have been in many instances. Liberty Nation reported on the August 25 halt to the evacuation imposed by the DOS.

Article by Dave Patterson from Liberty Nation.

“This president is going to leave Americans behind Taliban lines. It’s un-American,” says Mike Waltz (R-FL). In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News. And that’s precisely what is happening, and the State Department is looking more like the culprit. Liberty Nation has reported extensively on the Biden administration’s incompetence, but the level of seemingly purposefully bureaucratic obstructionism has only recently become known.

In a New York Times interview, a former CIA Afghanistan desk officer Matt Zeller told of how the U.S. State Department’s officiousness placed Afghans who had helped Americans directly in the clutches of the Taliban. Zeller’s organization No One Left Behind, founded to assist former Afghan colleagues, with Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs). According to Megan Stack, the New York Times reporter,

“On Sunday [August 22] night, Mr. Zeller said, veterans and contacts on the ground in Afghanistan organized an operation to bring to the airport hundreds of S.I.V. holders who were considered at high risk of Taliban reprisals. They were able to get the Afghans inside the airport, he said — but were turned back at what he described as a State Department checkpoint. On Monday evening, Mr. Zeller said, Taliban soldiers approached the Afghans outside the airport gate and separated them according to their paperwork, telling visa holders they would not be allowed to enter.”

The Taliban know that the SIV holders are Afghans who helped the U.S. The fate of those turned away is not known. Why would State Department officials send away Afghans with SIVs that the State Department issued?

In a televised address by Secretary of State Blinken said, regarding Afghanistan,

“For many years, we’ve encouraged Americans not to travel there. We repeatedly asked Americans who are in Afghanistan to enroll [with the Kabul Embassy]. As of March of this year, we’ve sent 19 separate messages to Americans encouraging and then urging them to leave the country…We’ve even made clear we would help pay for their repatriation. And we’ve provided multiple communications channels for Americans to contact us in Afghanistan and want help to leave.”

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show

The message Blinken was sending was, “Hey, we did everything we were supposed to. If you didn’t get out, then you have only yourself to blame.” He went on to say some Americans in Afghanistan change their minds from one day to the next as to whether they want to leave. He failed to mention that in a few hours, we’re issuing a “Security Alert,” so forget what I just said because we are telling you not to come to the airport to be evacuated or go away if you are already there. In a recent television interview on Fox News, K.T. McFarland, former deputy security advisor in the Trump administration, explained the plight of those who Blinken was blaming. She said,

“Two things that struck me about what he said. Number one, he’s not addressing the people who are scattered all around the country in the hinterlands. And we have pockets of American citizens in all those provinces. Two girls who are maybe teaching English to Afghan girls, or we have aid workers who are helping build water treatment plants…He didn’t address at all how those people are supposed to make their way, all the way from where they are, traveling on a dirt road passing Taliban checkpoints to Kabul airport.”

Marc Thiessen, an American Enterprise Institute scholar in the same interview, did not mince words. Regarding Blinken’s comments, Thiessen said,

“I can’t believe what I just heard that the Secretary of State blamed the Americans who are trapped in Kabul…You have American citizens there who have been working with Afghan allies, and they’re now hold up in their homes hiding with these Afghans, and they’re being told that if they want to leave the country, they have to abandon the Afghans. Who, in many cases, really risked their lives for them – abandon them to certain death.”

Thiessen went on to emphasize, “They’re being put in an impossible position by this government. And to turn around and actually blame Americans for not wanting to leave or for not having followed the guidance to leave is simply shameful.”

The State Department has competent, dedicated foreign service officers serving admirably around the world. However, their leadership has proven that the Kabul debacle is not their finest hour. Crisis management has never been a diplomatic skill set. Those back in the U.S. watching the unraveling are left with the perception that Foggy Bottom is working against American interests. President Biden must put CENTCOM in charge and let the U.S. armed forces make what’s going on a military mission.

The views expressed are those of the author and not of any other affiliation.

~

Read more from Dave Patterson.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. We don’t spam!

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show