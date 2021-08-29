Joe Biden supplied the Taliban terrorist organization and their Islamist accomplices with several years’ worth of US armaments. Rather than destroying the equipment before leaving the country, Joe Biden decided to leave the nearly $85 billion worth of US military equipment to the Taliban.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last week — Joe Biden left 300 times more guns than those passed to the Mexican cartels during Obama’s Fast and Furious program.

But it appears that the Biden Administration left more than an arsenal of weapons for the Taliban terrorists.

The Taliban have been posting videos of pallets of weapons and stacks of $100 bills they have seized as they swept into power across the country.

The Taliban claim they have at least one pallet of $100 bills.

So was this part of the deal Joe Biden made with the terrorist regime?