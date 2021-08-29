A drone strike destroyed a vehicle that was transporting ” multiple suicide bombers ” to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul , according to U.S. officials.

“U.S. military forces conducted a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to [Hamid] Karzai International airport,” Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said . “We are confident we successfully hit the target,” according to Urban. “Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material.”

“We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time,” he concluded. “We remain vigilant for potential future threats.”

Sunday’s airstrike arrived after President Joe Biden’s Saturday warning of a “highly likely” attack coming “in the next 24-36 hours.”

“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high,” Biden said . “Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women […]