Role of the Church This is Instant Sermon week. We take questions and talk through them and outcomes an Instant Sermon. So let’s think about that positive after church feeling, wickedness in our world, the return of Jesus, prayer, and more. We’ll even consider the role of the church as it relates to government.
Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify Amazon Music Android Pandora iHeartRadio Stitcher JioSaavn Podchaser Gaana Podcast Index by Email TuneIn Deezer RSS
Pastor Rick Stevens has served churches from Oklahoma to New Brunswick, Canada. He has been a pastor, youth pastor, and church music director. Since January 1997, he has been the pastor of Diplomat Wesleyan Church in Cape Coral, FL. He is married to Jan and has two children and four grandchildren. His most unusual travel experience was visiting the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station in Ukraine, the world’s worst nuclear power accident site.
Faith Is… with Pastor Rick Stevens can be heard every weekend on the America Out Loud Network. Every week we’ll take a fresh look at the Bible and discover that Faith Is . . . absolute confidence in the trustworthiness of God.
Role of the Church This is Instant Sermon week. We […]
Read the whole story at www.americaoutloud.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post