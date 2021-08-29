Role of the Church This is Instant Sermon week. We take questions and talk through them and outcomes an Instant Sermon. So let’s think about that positive after church feeling, wickedness in our world, the return of Jesus, prayer, and more. We’ll even consider the role of the church as it relates to government.

Pastor Rick Stevens has served churches from Oklahoma to New Brunswick, Canada. He has been a pastor, youth pastor, and church music director. Since January 1997, he has been the pastor of Diplomat Wesleyan Church in Cape Coral, FL. He is married to Jan and has two children and four grandchildren. His most unusual travel experience was visiting the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station in Ukraine, the world’s worst nuclear power accident site.

Faith Is… with Pastor Rick Stevens can be heard every weekend on the America Out Loud Network. Every week we’ll take a fresh look at the Bible and discover that Faith Is . . . absolute confidence in the trustworthiness of God.

