The Gateway Pundit, a media outlet ranking among 200 top sites in the US that claims it has been under constant attack by Big Tech in their bid to silence conservative voices through censorship and various forms of deplatforming and downranking, says its content has been “virtually purged” from Google’s search results.

And now, to rub salt into that wound, the site has also been demonetized from Google Ads. The Gateway Pundit maintains that although its slant is conservative, it has “an outstanding record of accurately reporting the top news stories of the day.”

The site tracks this overall behavior back to 2016 and Donald Trump’s presidential election victory, while referring to Google, Facebook, Amazon and others of their ilk as “liberal tech giants.”

Given the dominance of Google Search, especially in US and other Western markets, a deliberate and aggressive downranking of results containing content from a site and links leading to it can cause serious damage in terms of traffic and revenue.

On Friday, the Gateway Pundit reports , Google went a step further and demonetized it from its ad network. The site also said it was a […]