Dr. Scott Lively, the conservative pastor who once tried to run for the governorship of Massachusets, has brought his show Prophecy and Politics to Brighteon.TV. In his inaugural episode on the platform, Lively discusses the current events in Afghanistan and why they should trouble ordinary Americans.

Lively has long positioned himself as a “full-spectrum conservative,” to the point where he challenged Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in the primaries for the governorship of Massachusets in 2018. In addition, he’s also flown to different countries all over the world to espouse bible-based values to these country’s leaders.

In his latest video, which you can watch below, Lively focuses on Afghanistan and what the Taliban’s victory there means for America and the rest of the world.

Who is more evil, the Taliban or the Democrats?

The fall of Kabul and the capitulation of the Afghan government has once again put the Taliban into the public consciousness. The Islamist group’s resurgence has caught many people off guard – even the Pentagon didn’t expect the group to gain so much so quickly.

“There are not reports that I am aware of that predicted a security force of 300,000 would evaporate in 11 days,” admitted Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at a news conference on August 18.

As part of his show, Lively says that the Democrats are just as much to blame for the situation in Afghanistan.

He mentions how, during the Obama administration, American soldiers were told to ignore abuses made by America’s Afghan allies. He makes mention of American troops hearing the screams of young boys at night and how they couldn’t rescue them because the Obama administration wouldn’t allow them to do so.

“As a matter of fact, they endorsed it,” he says. “The Obama administration endorsed the practice of bacha bazi as a cultural phenomenon that had to be protected.” (Related: While Afghanistan fell, military and CIA focused on diversity.)

Lively then goes on to explain how the Democrats are now applying the same to the U.S. with how it’s pushing the LBGTQ agenda.

“It’s endorsed by the entire leftist block and the Drag Queen story hour and all that.”

Secular humanism, the religion of the left

Lively then goes on to discuss how Democrats and the left are following the “religion” of secular humanism and how it controls their narrative, regardless of whether their supposed religion is.

“Secular humanism is the religion of Marxism,” he says. “Its moral code is political correctness.”

Lively then asks whether or not secular humanism is “more evil than Islam.” He compares the texts they use, saying that the Koran isn’t actually problematic – just being the life of Muhammad. It’s just how Islamists use it to justify “a lot of the rotten things they do.”

However, when compared side-by-side, Lively explains that what the secular humanists believe and do is much worse.

“Secular humanism, its end goal is, is transhumanism,” he explains. “It’s creating a new species of human beings, you know, based upon our own genetics modified.”

Based on this, he explained that the LGBTQ movement is not just about people of “so-called sexual minorities” being recognized. Rather it’s part of a “chronology,” a first step in the secular humanist agenda.

“It’s a chronology of the dismantling of civilization.”

Lively breaks this down further, from how it started in the early 20th century, with the start of the movement, to how it’s progressed even further today with transgender rights.

“Uh, that we’re talking about transgenderism being the cutting edge right now and it really is an attack,” he explains. “It’s a satanic attack on civilization itself. ”

