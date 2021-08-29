AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta In business school, there is the saying that A-level talent hires other As and Bs hire Cs. If you ever wondered what Ds, like Joe Biden, hire, that mystery is solved when you watch National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in action.
Sullivan took some time out from eating bugs and making mudpies to appear on the CBS Sunday show, Face the Nation. As the Taliban-imposed August 31 deadline for US evacuation of Afghanistan is upon us, one logical question for host Ed O’Keefe was what about the Americans and Afghans with Special Immigration Visas (SIV) who will inevitably be left behind? ED O’KEEFE: Got it. There are a few hundred Americans left this weekend in Afghanistan that the State Department is aware of that want to get out of the country. Will they all get out by Tuesday? SULLIVAN: What we are doing right now, Ed, is working one by one with those individuals and their families to direct them to a rally point near the airport to come into the airport and to get on the planes and go home. We have the capacity to have 300 Americans, which is roughly the number we think […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post