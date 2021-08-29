AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta In business school, there is the saying that A-level talent hires other As and Bs hire Cs. If you ever wondered what Ds, like Joe Biden, hire, that mystery is solved when you watch National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in action.

Sullivan took some time out from eating bugs and making mudpies to appear on the CBS Sunday show, Face the Nation. As the Taliban-imposed August 31 deadline for US evacuation of Afghanistan is upon us, one logical question for host Ed O’Keefe was what about the Americans and Afghans with Special Immigration Visas (SIV) who will inevitably be left behind? ED O’KEEFE: Got it. There are a few hundred Americans left this weekend in Afghanistan that the State Department is aware of that want to get out of the country. Will they all get out by Tuesday? SULLIVAN: What we are doing right now, Ed, is working one by one with those individuals and their families to direct them to a rally point near the airport to come into the airport and to get on the planes and go home. We have the capacity to have 300 Americans, which is roughly the number we think […]