Podcaster Joe Rogan is lashing out against what he considers an overreach of big government on vaccine mandates. He’s promising to refund any ticket holder in his live show venues that require vaccinations to attend.
In a recent podcast, Rogan referenced New York City’s new mandates saying, “I have a problem because I have a show there in Madison Square Garden in October, and I’ve already sold 13,000 tickets.”
“And, now, they say that everybody has to be vaccinated and I want everybody to know that you can get your money back.”
“If someone has an ideological or physiological reason for not getting vaccinated, I don’t want to force them to get vaccinated to see a f–king stupid comedy show,” he added.
