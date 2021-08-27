<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Trust the experts.” That’s the theme of the last two years. In almost every single headlines on the mainstream media’s reports or a social media fact-check article, we hear “the experts say there is no data to support this claim” or “the experts say…” Who are these experts and do all of them agree?

There is an extreme danger in brainwashing everyone to simply follow the guidance of the experts. First off, who are the experts? Do all the experts agree or are the experts who disagree with the mainstream narrative no longer experts?

Trusting the experts is what has gotten us into this mess. The experts told us that Donald Trump only won the 2016 election because of collusion with Russia, which turned out to be false. Then the experts assured us that his phone call with Ukraine was illegal… again, false. Then came COVID-19 and the 15 days to slow the spread… that turned out to be in error. Systemic police racism and brutality against African-Americans? Yeah, the statistics don’t support that, despite all of the “experts” making the claim.

How about the vaccines? Yeah, the experts were wrong again. Election Fraud? We were assured that there is ZERO evidence of widespread voter fraud by the experts… despite the hundreds of thousands of ballots stuffed into the election in the middle of the night after counting had stopped, flipping the election from Donald Trump to Joe Biden in matter of hours… or the hundreds of thousands of ballots in Arizona printed on printer paper… the list goes on and on.

The “experts” are zero for what over the past year? Their track record shows that they are always on the wrong side of history.

Why does the media and Big Tech prop up these supposed experts when they’ve been proven wrong time and time again? Exactly for that reason.

You see, when they don’t have the data or facts to support their claims, they have to turn to the logical fallacy of authority. I mean, who are you to question America’s Doctor, Dr Anthony Fauci when it comes to COVID-19 or vaccines? Do you have a medical degree? Are you a medical expert? Of course, not, so shut up and listen to the REAL expert, is what they tell us.

But here I am, little old me, who actually reads the data that they put out… and it doesn’t actually say what they say it says. We’ve been told for how many months that the COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective. Well, it turns out that this is based on a study that Pfizer did that proved that their vaccine is 95% effective… for a grand total of a week. That’s it.

But Dr Fauci said that it’s 95% effective, so it must be true, right? If it’s actually true, he should have no problem providing the data and science to back up his claims. Instead, the data proves the complete opposite, which is why they trot out the “experts” to cite instead of the data.

Anytime you hear someone cite an expert, expect that you are being gaslit. They wouldn’t have to cite them if they had the data on their side.

