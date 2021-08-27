Conservative radio personality Glenn Beck made a startling claim that his organization is being “blocked” by the State Department in their efforts to rescue Christians from the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Beck, in an interview with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, said his group, the Nazarene Fund, has been actively working to evacuate Christians and other at-risk refugees from the chaos in Afghanistan.

Specifically, he relayed a story about the organization having 500 Afghan Christians inside the Kabul airport hours before yesterday’s suicide attacks, only for the State Department to order them back outside the gates.

Beck went on to suggest some of those killed in the terror bombing may have been in that group.

“We believe that our State Department is directly responsible for what we believe were some of these people,” said Beck. “I don’t know how many survived.”

"The State Department has blocked us every step of the way," he accused. "The State Department and the White House have been the biggest problem."