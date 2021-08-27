Oliver Contreras/The New York Times via AP, Pool Capitol Police Officer Lt. Michael Byrd shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed, middle-aged, 130-pound Trump follower on January 6.

Byrd was exonerated, twice, for killing Babbitt. In his interview with mega-toady Lester Holt, Byrd claims Ashli Babbitt posed a lethal threat to members of Congress. “She was posing a threat to the United States House of Representatives.”

Predictably, Holt mentioned racism when discussing the threats Byrd has received. He also called Babbitt a “QAnon follower,” which is libspeak for “crazy, racist conspiracy-theorist Trumpster.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The Stasi FBI found the January 6 protest-gone-bad was in no way, shape, or form an organized insurrection.

In the video, Byrd defended his decision to shoot through a barricaded door and into Babbitt’s neck. Lester Holt doesn’t mention that the video shows at least two, and maybe more, Capitol cops holding semi-automatic rifles on the same side of the door as Babbitt and didn’t feel the need to shoot her.

At one point, Holt asks Byrd if he had heard a report of “shots fired” that day. Byrd claims he did, yet an investigation into the events of Jan. 6 determined that no shots had been fired.Byrd goes on […]