The Biden administration reportedly gave the Taliban a list of the names of United States citizens, green card holders, and other Afghan allies that they wanted to be let through the airport for evacuation — a decision that sparked outrage from officials and critics.

“The move, detailed to POLITICO by three U.S. and congressional officials, was designed to expedite the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan as chaos erupted in Afghanistan’s capital city last week after the Taliban seized control of the country,” Politico reported . “But the decision to provide specific names to the Taliban, which has a history of brutally murdering Afghans who collaborated with the U.S. and other coalition forces during the conflict, has angered lawmakers and military officials.”

“Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list,” said one defense official, who POLITICO said spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic. “It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean.”

Other officials in government spoke out against the decision as well, including Colorado Representative Ken Buck. “This is deeply concerning and reckless behavior, putting American citizens […]