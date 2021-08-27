A retired Army lieutenant general who served as a national security advisor in the Trump administration is warning that Afghanistan will become a “new epicenter of jihadist terrorism” with the Taliban controlling it and the United States having withdrawn.

Lt. Gen H.R. McMaster, who served as national security advisor to President Trump from Feb. 2017 to April 2018, says he disagrees with his former boss and President Biden – both of whom supported pulling American troops from the country.

McMaster also says Biden has botched the withdrawal.

He made the remarks on Fox News after a suicide bomber exploded himself outside the Kabul airport, killing 13 American troops.

“It’s going to get much worse,” McMaster said before expressing dismay that the Haqqani network – an Islamist militant organization that supports terrorism – is “now in charge of security in Kabul.” The Haqqani network in 2011 led an attack on a Kabul hotel. In 2008 and 2009, the network was responsible for suicide bombings against the Indian Embassy in Kabul. The U.S. considers Haqqani a foreign terrorist organization.

“You compound that with the 5,000 that we made the Afghans release from prison. And then you compound that further with all the prisons being empty now […]