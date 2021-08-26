A new poll that heavily sampled Democrats found that almost three-quarters of voters want illegal migrants who test positive for COVID-19 to be immediately deported.

Naturally, because the Echelon Insights poll oversampled Democrats, people like Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump were viewed mostly unfavorably.

On the flip side, President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci were viewed much more favorably. But in a poll that surveyed 9 percent more Democrats than Republicans, people were still opposed to COVID-positive illegal migrants streaming into the country through the open southern border.

A shocking 72 percent said they were in favor of “immediately turning back and deporting those apprehended at the southern border who test positive for COVID-19.”

Seventeen percent of respondents opposed deportations of COVID-positive illegal aliens, while 11 percent said they were unsure.

This is the same poll that found that 61 percent of Americans support banning large gatherings and 64 percent support mask mandates for vaccinated individuals.Apparently, even Democrats are opposed to unchecked illegal immigration while those running the country tell us we’re facing a dire public health emergency.The poll was conducted from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18 among 1,016 registered voters. No margin of error was given.Democratic rhetoric […]