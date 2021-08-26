Source: AP Photo/Ben Margot

On Wednesday, Judge Linda Parker of the Federal District Court in Detroit granted Detroit and Michigan’s motion for sanctions against lawyers involved in challenging Michigan’s 2020 election results, including Lin Wood and Sidney Powell. As a result, Wood, Powell, and seven other lawyers have been ordered to pay attorneys fees for city and state election officials and could ultimately be suspended or even disbarred.

According to Alan Feuer with The New York Times: A federal judge in Michigan on Wednesday night ordered sanctions to be levied against nine pro-Trump lawyers, including Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood , ruling that a lawsuit laden with conspiracy theories that they filed last year challenging the validity of the presidential election was “a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process.”

In her decision, Judge Linda V. Parker of the Federal District Court in Detroit ordered the lawyers to be referred to the local legal authorities in their home states for possible suspension or disbarment.

Declaring that the lawsuit should never have been filed, Judge Parker wrote in her 110-page order that it was “one thing to take on the charge of vindicating rights associated with an allegedly fraudulent election,” but […]