New Mexico Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants state residents to drive cars with an average of 52 miles per gallon (mpg). Her own car, however, possesses an average fuel economy of less than 13 mpg.

According to gas logs released from an Inspection of Public Records Act (IPRA) between July 2020 and June 2021 filed by the energy non-profit Power the Future and shared with The Federalist, the average fuel economy for the governor’s car was 12.65 mpg. That fuel mileage is far short of the 52 mpg goal set in 2019 when Grisham committed New Mexico to energy-restrictive car regulations adopted by 14 other states.

“To combat climate change, to keep New Mexico’s citizens safe, to protect the air we all breathe, it’s essential we adopt more stringent clean car standards that increase fuel economy and reduce emissions,” Grisham said in a September 2019 statement as the Trump administration removed burdensome regulation to drive innovation. “New Mexico will stand up and deliver on our commitment to environmental leadership.”

But the New Mexico governor’s office hasn’t.

Grisham’s office did not respond to The Federalist’s repeated requests for comment.

Refusing to adhere to their own environmental standards has become a routine practice among politicians […]