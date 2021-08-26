The Biden regime desperately wants to put the “unvaccinated” on a “no fly list” — permanently segregating tens of millions of innocent Americans from air travel. The tyranny doesn’t end there. Once Americans are placed on a “no fly list” and labeled domestic terrorists, they can be put on a “no gun list” — leading to firearm confiscation and forever depriving Americans of their right to keep and bear arms. This is all being done intentionally, step-by-step, and in a clandestine way, because it is so much easier to round up dissenting Americans and put them in internment camps when they are unarmed and stereotyped as a subhuman class of citizens.

Article by Lance D. Johnson from Natural News.

Democrats propose putting the “unvaccinated” on a “No-fly, No gun” list

The Department of Homeland Security has already claimed that anyone who opposes vaccines, masks, social distancing or lockdowns poses a “potential terror threat” to society. Their latest memo labels Americans as “extremists” if they do not go along with travel restrictions and bodily mandates.

The memo states, “These extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks. Pandemic-related stressors have contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year.”

The Democrats have already introduced HR 4980, directing “the Secretary of Homeland Security to ensure that any individual traveling on a flight that departs from or arrives to an airport inside the United States or a territory of the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and for other purposes.” The Atlantic and other controlled media outlets parroted the Orwellian proposal.

If this escalates, then tens of millions of Americans will be classified as “domestic terrorists” banned from travel, and then stripped of their firearms. First, they put you on the no-fly list, then they can automatically put you on a no-gun-buy list, as the Democrats have proposed for years. The No Fly, No Buy, Gun Control law has bipartisan support. Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Donald Trump have all supported a national security system that places Americans on a “no fly list” if there is reasonable suspicion to believe they pose a threat to public safety. These politicians all agree that Americans who are placed on this “no fly list” should also be put on a “no gun buy list” that would block them from purchasing firearms from a federally licensed dealer.

Targeting and disarming unvaccinated Americans makes it easier to put them in internment camps

With tens of millions of Americans disarmed and wrongfully classified as domestic terrorists, the government can then round these people up and put them in the CDC internment camps. The CDC has proposed a “shielding approach” to future public health initiatives, establishing “a group of shelters such as schools, community buildings within a camp/sector (max 50 high-risk individuals per single green zone) where high-risk individuals (the unvaccinated) are physically isolated together.”

Once their firearms are taken and they are put on a list, unvaccinated people will be easier to confront, door-to-door, as the Biden regime initially planned. It will be much easier to physically overpower and take the unvaccinated to these CDC internment camps, where they can easily be reeducated, abused, forcibly inoculated, exterminated or forced into slave labor (like communist China).

Governments have already developed armies of contact tracers to track people down, monitor their whereabouts and confine them in their homes. Now, the National Guard is currently hiring people to work as “internment resettlement specialists” and “correctional officer, internment resettlement specialists.” The job description for these includes: supervision of confinement and detention operations; external security of facilities; providing counseling/guidance to individual prisoners within a rehabilitative program; and maintaining records of prisoners/internees and their programs.

Make no mistake about it: If these communist criminals can defraud, intimidate,and coerce millions of Americans to give up their body autonomy and inject a deadly bioweapon, then they are certainly capable of targeting those who don’t comply, stripping Americans of their self defense rights, and relocating them to internment camps that are already being approved through emergency order on American soil.

Sources include:

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. We don’t spam!

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!