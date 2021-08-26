Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie panned the NFL on Thursday by posting on social media a letter he received from the league about his failure to wear a mask inside team facilities. In the caption of the post, McKenzie shrugged off the fine and jokingly asking fans to “pray” for him.

“They got me! NFL you win!” the wideout wrote in a tweet .

He later added, “$14,650 damn … Pray for me.” What are the details?

McKenzie, as an unvaccinated player, is required to wear a mask at all times while inside team facilities under the NFL’s new stringent COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-2022 season.

And league officials aren’t messing around, either. Based on the league’s letter to McKenzie, they have eyes everywhere and are meticulously monitoring suspected violations.

“On August 25, 2021, at approximately 2:15 p.m. while walking through the indoor fieldhouse and into the training room, you failed to wear a mask,” wrote NFL Deputy General Counsel Lawrence P. Ferazani.”Then at approximately 4:35 p.m. on August 25, for several minutes, you again failed to wear a mask in the meeting area of the weight room while gathered near other players after the offensive meeting,” he continued.Ferazani noted that McKenzie […]