It’s relatively easy to sit on the sidelines and criticize the ham-fisted Biden administration leadership in Washington D.C. and the Kabul airport . But now, those failures have cost at least 12 U.S. Marines and soldiers their lives. First reports after the initial news that a suicide bomber attacked the Abbey Gate at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul were that four US Marines were killed and three wounded. More recent reporting from Fox News put the deaths at 12 military personnel, mostly Marines. A second bombing took place at the Baron Hotel close to the Abbey Gate. Though numbers are only trickling in, numerous reports of many Afghan women and children being killed and injured in the bombings. Meanwhile, according to sources on the ground, the Taliban government is trying to distance itself from the bombings. (Photo by Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) The terrorist organization ISIS-K is suspected of being responsible only because the ISIS knockoff in Kabul said that it would attack the “airport gates and military and commercial aircraft evacuating people from the capital.” The threats were not a secret. And yet, the Biden […]

Read the whole story at www.libertynation.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. We don’t spam!

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!