The headquarters of The New York Times. Photo: Wikimedia Commons. The news articles of the New York Times are increasingly reporting the Israeli-Arab conflict through the “Zionism is racism” framing.
Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan once described that falsehood as the “Big Red Lie” — “the last great horror of the Hitler-Stalin era.” Back in 1991, even the New York Times editorial writers denounced it , as it had been expressed in a now-repealed United Nations resolution, as “disgraceful.”
Yet here we go again. Monday a Times news article began, “MOUNT GERIZIM, West Bank — In the occupied and largely segregated West Bank…” American readers of the paper will pick up “segregated” as a reference to pre- Brown v Board of Education schools, the separate-and-unequal Jim Crow era.
On Tuesday another Times news article , which, like the first one, carried the byline of Times Jerusalem Bureau Chief Patrick Kingsley, paraphrased Sheikh Omar al-Kiswani, director of Al Aqsa Mosque: “The de facto change in policy is just part of a larger pattern of slights against Palestinian dignity across the occupied territories, he said.” Then came a direct quotation: “This is the prevalent reality, not only at the Aqsa Mosque, but also at checkpoints […]
