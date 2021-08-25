WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images A Senate aid revealed Wednesday 4,100 Americans remain stranded in Afghanistan, many “not in or around Kabul,” CNN reported .

About 4,400 Americans have been extracted in President Joe Biden’s deadly evacuation, “but the remaining 4,100 will be more challenging, the source said,” before the Taliban-enforced deadline in five days. The State Department has denied 4,100 is the exact number stranded. In this handout provided by the U.S. Air Force, an air crew assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron assists evacuees aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 21, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images). It is unknown how Americans might reach the airport extraction point due to the Taliban controlling the majority of the country.

The Pentagon estimated there are more than 10,000 people outside the airport ready to be evacuated, noting that number could change if more people are able to reach the point of extraction. U.S soldiers stand guard along a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani). Meanwhile, the White House sought congratulations this week for a deadly […]