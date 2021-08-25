Thanks to the news out of Afghanistan, Jen Psaki’s recent admission that the executive branch has been colluding with the tech giants to suppress free speech, has apparently passed into the ether with far less scrutiny than it deserves. In fact, this is such a clear violation of the First Amendment that it defies any obvious logic or rationale. But Psaki’s announcement isn’t the first act in this play; it’s only the most recent act in the left’s years-long flouting of the rule of law.

It appeared, at first, as though there might have been a major revelation in the works and that the administration was simply trying to get out in front of it. The media, however, know that they control the narrative and no matter how big a bomb gets dropped, they are confident that they can whitewash it or twist it into something else. Sadly, their confidence seems well-founded. The Hunter Biden laptop story should have ended Joe Biden’s political career, but the press was able to sweep it all under the rug where it mostly remains to this day.

The only thing that stands between this administration and the kind of dictatorial power that its members so […]