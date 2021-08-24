Anti-liberty Leftists have been falsely claiming to be ‘scientific’ by merely exploiting the word over and over. This can only be accomplished by following the scientific method and considering all theories and explanations instead of oppressing that which stands in the way of authoritarian control of our society.

There is also a fundamental reason for the limitations on government enumerated in the Bill of rights. In the case of free speech in the 1st amendment, it is to stop the dissemination of lies by the government or those closely allied with the government.

It’s no coincidence that both scientific truth and political truth are vital to a functionally open and free society that both are opposed by the anti-liberty and anti-science Left. It’s also no coincidence that they claim the opposite in that they are supposedly ‘liberal’, ’progressive’, and of course, ‘scientific’.

For reference, this is an explanation of the Scientific method from the Encyclopedia Britannica:

Scientific method, mathematical and experimental technique employed in the sciences. More specifically, it is the technique used in the construction and testing of a scientific hypothesis.

…

In a typical application of the scientific method, a researcher develops a hypothesis, tests it through various means, and then modifies the hypothesis on the basis of the outcome of the tests and experiments. The modified hypothesis is then retested, further modified, and tested again, until it becomes consistent with observed phenomena and testing outcomes. In this way, hypotheses serve as tools by which scientists gather data. From that data and the many different scientific investigations undertaken to explore hypotheses, scientists are able to develop broad general explanations, or scientific theories.

[Emphasis added]

Please take note, that there is no mention of the use of censorship or the suppression of competing theories or explanations. In case that isn’t obvious, the sentence: The modified hypothesis is then retested, further modified, and tested again, until it becomes consistent with observed phenomena and testing outcomes. Should make it clear that this is a process by which theories are tested and retested until it becomes consistent with observed phenomena and testing outcomes. Not when a CEO at YouTube decides that something is ‘misinformation’.

Thus if the authoritarians were actually being scientific, the studies that show that cloth masks are useless would be heeded. We wouldn’t be forced to wear virus spreaders to our detriment. These 14 ‘Gold Standard’ Randomized Controlled Trials of Face Masks have would not have been Suppressed.

Consider this one last point: If the anti-science, anti-liberty Left truly had empirical data that showed that virus spreaders were effective, wouldn’t they be trumpeting the news about it 24/7? There would be no need to suppress those studies because there would be enough countervailing papers that show they do work as advertised. However, we aren’t seeing this because those don’t exist. Virus spreaders are endangering people, that is why the truth and the scientific method are being suppressed.

