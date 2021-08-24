The public education system in America has been quickly devolving into a Cultural Marxist paradise in which educators and school administrators take it upon themselves to determine how our children are raised.

What we’re seeing right now is far worse than the recent rise of “The State Knows Best” approach in which they sneak reformed history, anti-Christian rhetoric, or Democrat talking points into curriculum. It’s worse than radical progressive indoctrination. It’s even worse than the influx of Critical Race Theory that has become the flashpoint for many parents to finally speak out against school boards across the nation. These things need to be addressed, but the push to brainwash our children through secretive “gender identity” policies is clearly something that needs to be ended immediately.

Case-in-point: Chicago Public Schools. A memo revealed by independent journalist Abigail Shrier must act as a call to arms for parents who demand transparency from public education. As bad as this is, it’s even worse knowing that this policy has been in place since the 2018 school year and has flown under the radar. Today, this is accepted as Standard Operating Procedure for Chicago Public Schools and few have spoken out about it.

“Here are forms sent to me by a Chicago public school teacher, explicitly requiring teachers to keep kids’ newly declared gender identities from parents,” she Tweeted. “We need legislation NOW to stop schools from sneaking behind parents’ backs to change their minor child’s name and gender.”

The memo opens with the standard platitudes of “safe and welcoming environment,” a catchphrase often used to promote the Cultural Marxist agenda regarding race or gender. It is a jamming technique; who could oppose a “safe and welcoming environment” for our students?

The highlighted section below is the part that should get every parent steaming. It’s where the state asserts its authority and supremacy over gender-based decisions pertaining to our children.

“Parent(s)/guardian(s) consent is NOT required for students to be addressed by their name and pronouns that correspond to their gender identity. Parent(s)/guardian(s) should NOT be informed of the name or pronoun changes unless the student requests such disclosure.”

This is all bad enough already, but some of the practical implications are exposed in the section below. Students’ gender identities determine room assignments on school trips and parents are not to be informed. In other words, your daughters might be roomies with a biological male who decides for the sake of the trip the he’s now a she. Neither set of parents in this scenario will be notified. Chicago Public Schools sees nothing wrong with this.

The last portion of the memo has an assertion that is the root cause of many of the problems facing society today. It claims that students have a “right to privacy.” No, they don’t. They do not have a true right to privacy from their parents until they’re adults. Up until that moment, it is incumbent on parents to be fully aware of the activities their children are engaged in at any given moment. Privacy is too often used as the excuse for parents to be left in the dark about what their kids are doing. This is not a “safe and welcoming” situation for parents to be able to properly raise their children.

Here are forms sent to me by a Chicago public school teacher, explicitly requiring teachers to keep kids' newly declared gender identities from parents. We need legislation NOW to stop schools from sneaking behind parents' backs to change their minor child's name and gender. pic.twitter.com/wPs0hWeTaF — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) August 19, 2021

The fact that Chicago Public Schools has the gall to keep important issues such as gender preference hidden from parents is infuriating, but knowing these policies have quietly been in place for three years is terrifying.

Image credit: Daydreamerboy, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. We don’t spam!

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!