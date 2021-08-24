‘Letting the Taliban dictate our military strategy is an absolute disgrace…’ A Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command provides sunscreen to a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan./Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP (Headline USA) President Joe Biden has decided to stick with his deadline next week for completing the U.S.-led evacuation from Afghanistan , an administration official said Tuesday.

The decision reflects a growing fear of extremist attacks at the Kabul airport but also opens Biden to domestic political complaints of caving to Taliban demands and of potentially leaving some Americans and Afghan allies behind.

A Taliban spokesman, speaking prior to word of Biden’s decision, said anew that the militant group would oppose any extension of the Aug. 31 deadline. It has allowed the airlift to continue without major interference.

Pressure from U.S. allies, Democratic and Republican lawmakers, veterans groups and refugee organizations has grown for Biden to extend his deadline, which he set well before the Taliban completed its lightning takeover of Afghanistan on Aug. 15. It remains unclear whether the airlift from Kabul’s international airport can get out all American citizens and other foreigners by next Tuesday, as […]