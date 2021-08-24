AP Photo/Richard Drew Back in November, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who sent thousands of elderly New Yorkers to their deaths with his nursing home policy in the early months of the pandemic—and then tried to cover it up—won an International Emmy Founders Award for his “leadership” and communication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” said International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

Well, it turns out the committee has finally decided to rescind the award.

“The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy® Award,” the academy said in a statement. “His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”

This is long overdue, but sadly is being done for the wrong reasons. The attorney general’s report mentioned by the academy […]