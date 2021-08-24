Tim Cook at Billionaire Summer Camp A number of Apple workers have announced a new campaign to improve working conditions at the tech giant, claiming that employees suffer from issues including, racism, sexism, discrimination, and intimidation. The employees are gathering stories about the woke tech giant on social media using the hashtag #AppleToo.

Motherboard reports that a number of Apple employees have formed a group that is calling for improved working conditions at the tech giant. This week, a Twitter account called Apple Workers was launched which aimed to gather stories from Apple employees about workplaces issues including “persistent patterns of racism, sexism, inequity, discrimination, intimidation, suppression, coercion, abuse, unfair punishment, and unchecked privilege.” Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an event to announce new products Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The group also launched a website that includes the campaign’s announcement and a link for workers to join it. The announcement states: “We’ve exhausted all internal avenues. We’ve talked with our leadership. We’ve gone to the People team. We’ve escalated through Business Conduct. Nothing has changed. It’s time to Think Different.” Social media posts on the issue are tagged #AppleToo. Apple workers are […]