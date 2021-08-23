By Wayne Allyn Root

Call this suicide by Democrat. We have suicide bombers in the White House. We have suicide bombers in our Governor’s mansions. Worst of all, we have suicide bombers directing the US economy.

This is the Titanic. This is the Hindenburg. We are headed for disaster.

Vaccine passports will lead to the destruction of capitalism and the US economy. Goodbye small business. Goodbye middle class.

New York City now demands vaccine passports to go into any restaurant, bar, nightclub, gym, even retail stores. Los Angeles followed suit. So did San Francisco and New Orleans. How many more will follow?Las Vegas, my home, the entertainment capital of the world, isn’t far behind. You now need proof of vaccination to enter concerts, conventions, even Allegiant Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Will restaurants, gyms and retail stores be far behind?This is madness. Either Democrats are ignorant morons, or this is the final Democrat plan to destroy capitalism by putting every business owner out of business. After all, this is what socialists, Marxists, […]