Unless you’re an armed member of the Taliban in Afghanistan, your life is likely in danger right now. In particular, Joe Biden’s disastrous retreat put more than 10,000 American citizens at risk, as well as tens of thousands of Afghans who assisted the U.S. over the years. But there’s another group of endangered people that’s often overlooked in Muslim-majority countries: Christians.

In a nation of approximately 38 million, estimates put the number of Christians as at most 12,000. Afghan law forbids conversion to Christianity. In fact, it’s dangerous for anyone even with generational roots to identify as Christian, but that’s especially true for converts from Islam. Enforcement is even more brutal under sharia law, which will be reinstated under the Taliban. Given that reality, there could be many more Christians in Afghanistan than anyone knows. Reports are that “the Taliban are going door to door” and asking for Christians, and it’s not to welcome them to the new Afghanistan.

“There’s a real concern amongst Afghan Christians that targeted killings will start happening because of their status as Christians,” says Will Stark, South Asia regional manager for International Christian Concern. The slaughter of Christians at the hands of Muslim extremists is still […]