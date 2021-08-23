Like all forms of art, creative writing is a means of expression. There can be no official constraints on that expression if it is to succeed. There are formats to which the writer might confine himself, or genres which provide a certain level of structure to the piece. But the heart and soul of creative writing is right there in the name: Creativity. Writers must be free to create.

Today, though, authors are faced with harsh restraints that have nothing to do with artistic taste. I unexpectedly collided head-first with these barriers when I was writing my first novel. The year was 2018. I was taking Political Science and English classes at the University of North Georgia when, one dreary Saturday morning, the entire idea and plot of the book shot into my unsuspecting mind. I saw a Victorian city dominated by gothic towers and dreamworlds that lead seductively to endless cosmic wonder. The imagined world possessed murder and mystery, madness and blood, but at the heart of it all was a main character struggling to find a reason to push on in a world smothered in darkness and dominated by unseen evils.

It didn’t occur to me that the main […]