Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) went on CNN on Sunday to blame former President Donald Trump for the situation in Afghanistan, saying that he and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo got “rolled” Taliban,” which set up the U.S. military withdrawal of Afghanistan to fail.

“You’re seeing members of your party, some of whom you mentioned there, President Trump, certainly others, Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, and they criticized the President Biden administration despite contributing to this SIV backlog,” said guest anchor Brianna Keilar. “What’s your reaction to them rewriting history?”

“You know, it’s amazing. What breaks my heart probably more than anything on a political side is that America is being displayed out in the world and embarrassed in the world, and our American allies are saying America looks weak,” Kinzinger replied . “Honestly, the Republicans are putting out talking points to make Biden look bad. The Democrats are putting out talking points to the administration — the past administration. They are both responsible. We’re so tribalistic as a country. It’s hard to imagine a Republican saying everybody is responsible.”

“Let’s keep in mind, Mike Pompeo met with the Taliban as Donald Trump was publicly saying we have to get out […]