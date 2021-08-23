The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) have completed their internal investigation into the officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and found that the officer’s conduct was lawful.

“After interviewing multiple witnesses and reviewing all the available evidence, including video and radio calls … USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” the Capitol Police said in a statement on Monday.

The officer will not be identified nor face any disciplinary action, according to USCP.

“This officer and the officer’s family have been the subject of numerous credible and specific threats for actions that were taken as part of the job of all our officers: defending the Congress, Members, staff and the democratic process,” the statement continued.

During the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Babbitt had attempted to climb through a broken window into the Speaker’s Lobby when she was shot in her left shoulder by the Capitol Police […]