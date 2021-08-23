Republished with permission from Roger Ogden at Patriot Fire Just when it seems things are getting better, Biden and open-borders radical, DHS Secretary Mayorkas, are now plotting to encourage a new and even much larger surge at the border that would be a giant, diabolical step towards totally disenfranchising current American citizens via a wave of fake refugees, that is mostly economic refugees. A great majority of them are people, who would not qualify for asylum under the current asylum process, but who would say and do anything to gain access to the U.S. They will even greatly endanger their own children in the process or indenture themselves to a cartel to pay the high cost of smuggling them from their homeland across the border. He has proposed to bypass Congress and change regulations so that those coming across the border illegally, would be granted asylum not by a court, as now is the process, but by bureaucrats, many of whom will be sympathetic to the radical cause of open borders. This regulation will be challenged in the courts, but everyone should be aware this is what they are doing. It is a gun held to the head of […]