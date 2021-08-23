Afghanistan Biden There’s little wonder why Joe Biden left his Wilmington, Delaware, home last Friday for the presidential retreat at Camp David with no public events scheduled until August 18 in the middle of his administration’s self-inflicted national security crises at the southern border, along strategic oil and gas supply routes, and in the total collapse of U.S.- supported Afghanistan anti-Taliban defenses.

As White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended Biden’s decision to “take time off “ at the presidential retreat: “He likes Camp David…It’s a place to be outside, spend time with family, and certainly has beautiful, beautiful scenery there.”

Methinks there is a more literal interpretation for Joe’s recent presidential retreat at Camp David and dodging of shouted press corp questions, one involving an escape to contemplate political damage control following disastrous reversals of Trump administration’s domestic and national policies.

‘Unsustainable’ Biden Border Blunders

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was caught on a leaked audio telling Texas border agents: “A couple of days ago I was down in Mexico, and I said, ‘Look, you know, if, if our borders are the first line of defense, we’re going to lose, and this is unsustainable.”’

Mayorkas added, “We can’t continue like this, […]