Antony Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared on Face the Nation on Sunday to discuss Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Blinken was pressed on the Biden Admin’s efforts to extricate Americans stuck in Afghanistan behind enemy lines. Thousands of Americans are stranded in Afghanistan in a potential hostage situation as terrorist factions block roads to Kabul airport with checkpoints.

Americans are reportedly being beaten and harassed by Taliban terrorists.

According to some reports, the Taliban is confiscating US passports and driver’s licenses.Joe Biden’s message to Americans stranded behind enemy lines: You’re on your own.Meanwhile French, British and German special forces are rescuing their countrymen.Secretary Blinken on Sunday said “the best way to do this” is to leave Americans to get to the airport on their own.VIDEO: Blinken: Leaving Americans to get to the Kabul airport on their own is “the best way to do this.” pic.twitter.com/8Ocom7JsgL — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 22, 2021