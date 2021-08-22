The post-pandemic era is a great point to take pivots, try out new methods of recovery, and experiment. The faults in our economy have been exposed when everything came to a standstill and our way of life has been changed permanently. This is the chance to reflect and take stock and audit our way of life. Do we decide that we should make it better and adapt keeping all possibilities of a halt in mind or does America decide that we are not complying with the corruption and decay introduced by the rot from the global and national political swamp?

This story is really not about the plan-demic or the American people and our economic recovery. It’s more about the great reset movement with the global economy – the act of one exclusive body controlling all nations globally under their one world government of the few privileged elites. There is a serious and a deliberate attempt to produce structural changes in the organization of global capitalism, the initiative necessary has many factors including the furtherance of this plan-demic and its devastating effects on a global society, the unfolding technological revolution, and the consequences of their narrative to climate change.

Consequently, as […]