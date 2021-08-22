This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image shows Hurricane Henri on Aug. 22, 2021. (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES) Henri weakened slightly to a tropical storm early Sunday as it was slated to pummel a long stretch of northeastern coastline, where millions on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced for the possibility of flooding, toppled trees, and extended power outages.

According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center at 8 a.m. ET Sunday, the center of the storm is moving closer eastern Long Island and southern New England. It was about 40 miles SSE of Montauk Point, New York, and 75 miles south of Providence, Rhode Island, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, just shy of hurricane status.

The hurricane warning for Long Island, the southern coast of New England, and Block Island has been changed to a tropical storm warning.

Authorities are warning residents in the Northeast of dangerous storm conditions, including storm surge and flooding beginning Sunday morning. Tropical storm-intensity winds were expected to begin striking the coast at around 8 a.m.

Heavy rains already saturated many areas late Saturday, including spots in New York City, and Newark and Hoboken, New Jersey, which saw up to half a foot […]