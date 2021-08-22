Former NBA all star Andrew Bogut is speaking out about how popular influencers on social media are being paid off to shill COVID-19 submission propaganda.

Bogut, who is a native of Australia where COVID-19 lockdown policies are the most Draconian, explained how he was approached with an offer to take money to encourage his followers to submit to mandates.

“Whoever you are, why don’t we hear you speaking up? The silence is deafening,” Bogut asked other influencers with large social media followings.

“Let me give you the reason why: Last year, about three or four months into this pandemic, I got a message from somebody. I’m not going to name who it was or where it came from. I got offered money to put out a public service announcement for you everyday plebs to stay home,” he added.

Bogut then recorded a mocking public service announcement that he may have released if he sold his soul and took the cash to become a propagandist for the organized globalist shutdown of society.

“Athletes that are in leagues all around Australia and even the world to an extent, I know for Australia for a fact because people reach out to me, have been muzzled,” he said.“Athletes […]