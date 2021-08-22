There are many troubling aspects to the COVID vaccines and the growing mandates for them. Here I’d like to focus on one that is rarely discussed.

To begin with, when these unapproved vaccines were first made available to the public on an emergency basis, many people rushed headlong to get one. They were in a near panic. I saw this myself. This was due in large extent to the panic whipped up in the mainstream media. The COVID virus was reported to be deadly. Its death toll (which we now know was highly inflated) was used to induce fear. Then the early adapters relied completely on pronouncements from the vaccine manufacturers and health authorities like Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Trust the science, it was said. The vaccines were both effective and safe.

Unfortunately, the population (and their primary care physicians) were denied the opportunity to hear alternative opinions on these novel vaccines from credible immunologists and other scientists. All views contrary to the official party line were squelched by the media and censored on social media. Thus, the decision to take a COVID vaccine early on was, at best, based on the word […]