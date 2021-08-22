Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images Country music superstar Travis Tritt has condemned COVID-19 vaccination mandates as a form of “discrimination,” and has urged people to speak out on the issue.

Travis Tritt was responding to vaccine requirements being imposed on a growing number of concerts by organizers and local governments. In a statement to Fox News, the singer argued such rules violate protected freedoms.

“In light of recently announced policies and mandates from some entertainment companies, promoters, and local municipalities which would discriminate against specific concert attendees who are not vaccinated, I feel compelled to make a statement,” he said.

"I have always been a huge defender of basic human rights and liberty for all. No government, employer, or private entity should ever be allowed to infringe on those rights and liberties."