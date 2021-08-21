AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in support of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in what is the latest sign that the embattled governor may use all the help he can muster in the Golden State’s recall election.

Harris will campaign alongside Newsom during a rally in the Bay Area on Friday, August 27, according to the Sacramento Bee .

“I am excited to join my friend and our vice president next week,” Newsom said. “The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher.”

The development follows President Joe Biden's release of a statement urging Californians to keep Newsom in power, saying the state is on the right track despite facing multiple crises.