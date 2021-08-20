Ethan Miller/Getty Images Australian bodybuilder and actor Calum Von Moger, who once played Arnold Schwarzenegger on screen, has turned on his former idol after his “screw your freedom” declaration.

Von Moger used social media to deliver his message, adding he was also taking down the posters of Schwarzenegger that once helped drive him to bodybuilding success. “I can’t support someone who doesn’t support out freedom,” Moger said. BREAKING: Australian Bodybuilder, celebrity & actor who played Arnold in a movie rips down his Schwarzenegger posters after his “screw your freedom” rant pic.twitter.com/qNF6dRfq2s — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) August 19, 2021 Von Moger, who was once dubbed Arnie 2.0, played the Hollywood legend in the film called Bigger . Professional bobybuilder Calum Von Moger during the Q&A session at the premiere of ‘Generation Iron 2’ at National Exhibition Centre on May 12, 2017 in Birmingham, England. (Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images for The Vladar Company, Vlad Yudin) “I looked up to him my whole life while I was training,” Von Moger said of the Terminator star back in 2017 when his role was confirmed.

Now that has changed in the wake of Schwarzenegger saying the days of freedom are passed and the time has come for everyone […]