New data has prompted US health officials to investigate whether a serious adverse effect associated with Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine may be more widespread than previously thought, according to the Washington Post.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are studying if myocarditis, a disease that causes heart inflammation, is potentially more common among young adults who got the Moderna vaccine than originally estimated, two people familiar with the probe told the Post.

The US health authorities are examining data from Canada that suggests the Moderna shot may be more dangerous for young people than the Pfizer variant, particularly among men aged 30 and younger. The figures, provided by the Canadian government, purportedly show that there might be a 2.5-times higher incidence of myocarditis in those who get the Moderna vaccine compared with the Pfizer shot.

The FDA and CDC are poring over US data to see if similar conclusions can be made about the vaccine’s effect on young Americans, WaPo said.

One source who spoke with the outlet stressed that it was still too early to say if the issue had been understated. The FDA and CDC did not comment on the alleged probe, […]