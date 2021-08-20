Vice President Kamala Harris (D) saw even worsening favorability in a new poll as the Biden administration continued to get battered over the debacle in Afghanistan. A Rasmussen poll released on Thursday showed that a majority of Americans, 55%, said that Harris was “not qualified” or “not at all qualified” to assume the duties of the presidency.

Alternately, only 43% of those polled said that Harris was either “qualified” or “very qualified” to be president.

This is a 6 percentage point drop from the same poll conducted in April, where 49% of respondents said she was qualified.

The precipitous fall of support for Harris likely resulted from the humiliating collapse of Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the country from which the U.S. had once driven them.

Prior to the Afghanistan disaster, Harris saw her net favorability turn negative in July when more Americans said they saw her in an unfavorable light than those that said they saw her favorably. Only 45% approved while 47% disapproved for a rating of negative 2 points. Prior to that poll she had a net equal rating, with 46% approving and 46% disapproving.

A separate poll from July found that a majority of Americans, 55%, were pessimistic about […]