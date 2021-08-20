ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images According to a report from The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF), the Biden administration is continuing to tell American citizens trapped in Afghanistan that if they want to be evacuated out of the country, they must pay a cost that could exceed $2,000 — which comes hours after a spokesperson for the State Department told the media otherwise.

The Daily Caller News Foundation did some digging into the online forms that individuals are required to fill out if they want to secure a spot on a repatriation flight.

The form requires users to select “I understand and wish to continue with this request” for the following two questions: 14. Repatriation flights are not free. All passengers will need to reimburse the U.S. Government for the flight. A promissory note for the full cost of the flight, which may exceed $2,000 per person, must be signed by each adult passenger before boarding. No cash or credit card payments will be accepted.

15. Loan Repayment. While my passport will not be canceled, U.S. citizens who have signed a loan agreement for repatriation may not be eligible for a new passport until the loan is repaid. State Department […]