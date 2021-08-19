Jovan Pulitzer, who aided in the audit of Maricopa County, has announced that the preliminary report will be delivered on Friday and it will go off like a nuclear bomb.

We have been subject to rumors of all sorts, but if Pulitzer is correct, the proof will be revealed tomorrow. I have been saying for a while now that when the Arizona results come in and they do prove voter fraud of some sort, it will give authorities in other states a reason to doubt the results of their own election. That will strengthen their resolve to forensically audit the ballots in their states.

It would make it more difficult to smear those audits, but believe me when I say they will try because they will.

There have been rumors that there were many fewer votes than the 2.1 million votes reported by the county. There have been rumors of ballots with the wrong paper.

There are rumors that there were many double voters. There have been rumors that ballots were run through the machine multiple times, which could explain why there are fewer ballots than there were votes counted. But, at this time it is only conjecture. We have to wait for […]