AP Photo/Zabi Karimi This Never Ends Well

The Taliban have begun collecting firearms from civilians and security workers, proving what we knew all along: They must be Democrats.

As thousands of people flee Kabul, carloads of heavily armed Taliban fighters are patrolling the streets and entering houses at will to disarm the Afghan people.

A Taliban official said that Afghans will no longer need weapons to be safe. He went on to say that while he understood why people kept guns in the past, there is no need to anymore. He further stated that the Taliban had no intention of harming innocent civilians. Where have we seen this before? Taliban entered the TOLOnews compound in Kabul, checked the weapons of the security staff, collected govt-issued weapons, agreed to keep the compound safe. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/LhuMI7Z90u — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021 Life During Wartime

Everything is different now in Kabul. Outdoor advertisements featuring women are being painted over. Western clothing is being discarded. Women, some of them too young to know what’s it’s like to live under Taliban rule, are now purchasing burkas for the first time, as this has been decreed by the Taliban.

Many are worried that young girls will not […]