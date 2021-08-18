We don’t make a habit out of publishing unconfirmed rumors, but the source of this particular rumor has been rock-solid in the past. This person, who has ties to the DNC, rightly informed me that both Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg would end their campaigns inexplicably before Super Tuesday during last year’s Democratic primary.

The text from the source reads, “Stay tuned. Team Kamala is quietly visiting Cabinet members in person to test the appetite for 25A in light of Taliban. [Chief of Staff Ron] Klain and other Biden loyalists left out but surprised others seem ready and willing. It could happen next week.”

Kamala Harris has been conspicuously away from the public eye ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul and the entire nation of Afghanistan. She has distanced herself from the whole debacle and reportedly refused to stand by Joe Biden when he addressed the nation Monday.

For the 25th Amendment to be invoked, a majority of the Cabinet would need to vote to remove the President for inability to fulfill the duties of the office. With 24 Cabinet members, including Harris, her team would need 12 others to join them. Then, they would need a supermajority in both the House and Senate to make it stick.

Senator Rick Scott Tweeted about it on Monday.

After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment? https://t.co/l1bFrUdZH9 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 16, 2021

The pertinent Section 4 of the Amendment states:

Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.

Other rumors on Twitter have indicated that not only is Biden feeling the pressure and wanting to escape, but that members of his own staff are turning against him quickly.

Biden telling staff he wants to go back to Delaware. Hasn't been sleeping well this week. Thinks he will be more functional if he stays over at home in Wilmington. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 18, 2021

One can make the case that whoever wrote the speech below and encouraged Biden to read it was trying to derail him. Attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and discussing school face mask mandates this week seems like a fruitless distraction attempt, one that will surely be pounced on by both the right and the left. It all plays well for Harris.

While Americans are trapped in an Afghanistan under Taliban control, Joe Biden is taking digs at governors such as DeSantis and Abbott for banning mask mandates in schools. pic.twitter.com/JTCkNenOk8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 18, 2021

Joe Biden just went live and delivered a harsher message to "the unvaccinated" than the Taliban terrorists holding American citizens behind enemy lines in Afghanistan. Disgraceful. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 18, 2021

Arguably the most damning circumstantial evidence that forces within the White House are moving to remove Biden is the fact that there have been more leaks coming from his own team in the last two days than we’ve seen in the entirety of his presidency. Bombshells are dropping left and right.

One of the biggest came through The National Pulse detailing how Biden’s State Department moved to cancel a program aimed at providing swift and safe evacuations of Americans out of crisis zones just months prior to the fall of Kabul.

JUST IN – Biden’s State Department moved to cancel a State Department program aimed at providing swift and safe evacuations of Americans out of crisis zones just months prior to the fall of #Kabul, according to a new report. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 18, 2021

The National Pulse reports:

The “Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau” – which was designed to handle medical, diplomatic, and logistical support concerning Americans overseas was paused by Anthony Blinken’s State Department earlier this year. Notification was officially signed just months before the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

“SENSITIVE BUT UNCLASSIFIED,” an official State Department document from the Biden State Department begins, before outlining the following move the quash the Trump-era funding for the new bureau.

The document is from the desk of Deputy Secretary of State Brian P. McKeon, confirmed in March by the United States Senate.

The document is dated June 11, 2021, though The National Pulse understands the decision to pause the program may have come as early as February, both undermining the original Trump-era date for the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and certainly giving the Taliban time to threaten American assets and lives on the run up to Joe Biden’s September 11th date of withdrawal.

The subject line reads: “(SBU) Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau,” and the body of the document recommends:

“That you direct the discontinuation of the establishment, and termination of, the Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau (CCR), and direct a further review of certain associated Department requirements and capabilities.”

It goes on:

“That you direct the discontinuation of the establishment, and termination of, CCR, consistent with the applicable legal requirements, necessary stakeholder engagement, and any applicable changes to the Foreign Affairs Manual and other requirements.”

The document reveals the recommendations were approved on June 11th 2021.

We could see Joe Biden removed from office next week, perhaps earlier. It all comes down to the appetite within his own Cabinet and Kamala Harris’ ability to convince them she’s not a disaster waiting to happen.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. We don’t spam!

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!